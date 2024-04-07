Turkey’s benchmark stock starts Friday’s session higher

(MENAFN) The benchmark stock index in Turkey, the Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, kicked off Friday's trading session with a notable uptick, opening at 9,275.88 points. This marked a significant increase of 1.61 percent, or 146.86 points, from its previous close. This rise follows a robust performance witnessed on Thursday, where the BIST 100 index surged by 2.05 percent, reaching a closing value of 9,129.02 points. The trading activity on that day was characterized by a considerable volume, with transactions totaling 53 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD1.65 billion.



At 10:01 AM local time (0701GMT) on Friday, the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira stood at 31.8880. Simultaneously, the euro was valued at 34.7031 liras, and the British pound was exchanging for 40.4063 liras. These exchange rates play a crucial role in determining the country's economic dynamics and international trade relationships.



Turning to the global market, Brent crude oil was observed to be selling at a price point of around USD91.15 per barrel. The energy market is closely monitored by investors and analysts worldwide due to its significant impact on various sectors, including transportation, manufacturing, and consumer goods. Additionally, the price of gold, a traditional safe-haven asset, was noted at USD2,198.25 per ounce. This suggests ongoing market volatility and investor sentiment towards hedging against economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks.



Overall, the financial landscape in Turkey and globally remains dynamic, with market participants closely monitoring economic indicators, geopolitical developments, and central bank policies for insights into future trends and investment opportunities.

