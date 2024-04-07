US, Germany oppose Ukraine becoming NATO member

(MENAFN) United States and Germany Hesitant to Offer NATO Membership to Ukraine, Citing Concerns of Escalation" The New York Times reported on Thursday that the United States and Germany are showing reluctance in extending NATO membership to Ukraine, despite growing fears of Kiev's military vulnerability under Russian pressure. According to the paper, officials within the United States-led bloc are apprehensive that such a move could potentially embroil NATO in the largest land conflict in Europe since World War II, prompting them to seek a more cautious approach.



The concerns expressed by Washington and Berlin include opposition to initiating membership discussions with Ukraine during NATO's upcoming summit in Washington in July. Instead, they advocate for a middle ground strategy, emphasizing long-term security assistance commitments to Ukraine while refraining from immediate membership talks. This cautious stance is mirrored in NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent call for member states to prioritize providing Ukraine with reliable and predictable security assistance over voluntary donations.



Despite Stoltenberg's proposal of a substantial five-year EUR100 billion military aid package to Kiev, which would involve NATO assuming more responsibility in coordinating assistance, Western diplomats have expressed skepticism about its feasibility. Former United States Ambassador to NATO, Ivo Daalder, suggested that Washington might tacitly oppose the initiative as it could diminish its role in coordinating aid efforts. Additionally, Hungary, another NATO member, has voiced concerns about measures that could further entangle the bloc in the conflict.



The report also highlights uncertainties surrounding NATO's ability to enforce contributions to the proposed EUR100 billion package over an extended period. These factors underscore the complexity of navigating NATO's role in providing support to Ukraine amidst escalating tensions in the region.

