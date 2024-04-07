German law enforcement officers captured on camera with pants down

(MENAFN) The Bavarian chapter of the German Police Union (DPolG) has sparked attention by releasing a video showcasing officers without pants, shedding light on a significant shortage of uniforms within the force. Shared on social media, the clip features two officers engaging in conversation inside their patrol car, revealing their pantless state upon exiting the vehicle.



While initially released on April Fool's Day, the video was intended as a serious statement addressing the severe uniform shortage faced by Bavarian police officers. Jurgen Kohnlein, chairman of the Bavarian branch of DPolG, who also appears in the video, emphasized that the uniform scarcity has reached a critical point, impairing officers' ability to adequately perform their duties.



Kohnlein explained that the uniform shortages stem from supply chain disruptions exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to prolonged waiting times for essential uniform items such as hats, jackets, and pants. In some instances, officers have been compelled to continue their duties in their last remaining pair of pants, highlighting the urgency of the situation.



The union has called upon the German Interior Ministry to promptly address the uniform shortage issue, even if it entails additional costs. Emphasizing the pressing need for action, Kohnlein stressed that since 2020, discussions within the union have primarily revolved around the availability rather than the quality of uniforms, signifying the magnitude of the problem.

