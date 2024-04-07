Macron criticizes Moscow`s allegations of French part in terror assault

(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has vehemently refuted assertions made by Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu suggesting French involvement in the Crocus City Hall massacre near Moscow. Speaking to French media on Thursday, Macron dismissed the claims as "ridiculous" and "baroque and threatening."



The Crocus City Hall massacre, which occurred in March, resulted in the deaths of over 140 individuals after armed assailants attacked a music venue near the Russian capital. Russian law enforcement apprehended the suspected shooters as they attempted to flee to the Ukrainian border.



The exchange between Macron and Shoigu occurred during a phone call between French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his Russian counterpart. Lecornu repeatedly emphasized to Shoigu that Western nations, including France, had no involvement in the massacre, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.



Shoigu, however, asserted that he possessed intelligence suggesting otherwise, insinuating that the Kiev government acts with the approval of its Western supporters. Macron rebuked these claims, stating that it was nonsensical to suggest French complicity in the attack.



Macron further explained that the phone call was initiated by France's willingness to collaborate with other nations affected by terrorism, emphasizing the importance of sharing "useful information" as part of joint efforts against terrorism.

