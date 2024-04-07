Poland demands responsibility from Israel over death of aid workers

(MENAFN) Poland has taken decisive action in response to the death of one of its citizens, summoning Israeli Ambassador Yacov Livne to address the tragic incident involving the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza. The Polish authorities have expressed strong criticism of Israel's handling of the situation and have called for compensation for the victim's family.



The incident occurred when the IDF conducted three airstrikes on a humanitarian convoy in Gaza, resulting in the death of seven foreign nationals, including Polish aid worker Damian Sobol. The convoy was operated by the relief organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), and the organization emphasized that the team was traveling in a designated safe zone with visible WCK logos on their vehicle.



While the IDF attributed the airstrikes to "misidentification," President Isaac Herzog issued an apology to WCK founder Jose Andres for the tragic loss of the aid workers' lives. However, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski demanded further explanation from his Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, emphasizing that if the attack was deliberate, the victims' families deserve both an apology and compensation.



The Polish government also expressed dismay over comments made by Ambassador Livne to Israeli media, where he characterized the incident as a tragedy rather than a war crime and asserted that the IDF does not intentionally target humanitarian groups. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda both called for a more forthcoming response from Israel, stressing the importance of accountability and compensation for the victim's family.

