UN expert reports apocalyptic condition on Caribbean island

(MENAFN) A leading United Nations human rights expert has painted a bleak picture of the situation in Haiti, likening it to the "worst of times" in war-torn Somalia. William O'Neill, a seasoned observer of human rights, shared his alarming assessment with the United Nations Human Rights Council, describing Haiti as engulfed in unprecedented violence and chaos since gangs seized control of much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, last month.



Expressing his deep concern, O'Neill characterized the current state of affairs in Haiti as "apocalyptic" and reminiscent of "the end of times." He emphasized the severity of the violence, highlighting a level of intensity and cruelty that he deemed unprecedented in his experience in the country.



The impact of gang violence has been devastating on essential services, with healthcare and other public facilities left in shambles. Schools, hospitals, banks, and various institutions have become frequent targets of attacks, exacerbating the already dire situation. Furthermore, the gangs have tightened their grip on the capital, controlling access to major roads and imposing fees on all movement within their territories.



The escalation of gang activity began on February 29, prompting Prime Minister Ariel Henry to resign and seek refuge in the United States territory of Puerto Rico. With Haiti already grappling with political instability following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021, the country finds itself without elected leadership. Efforts are underway to establish a transitional council to pave the way for a new government.



Drawing on his extensive experience in humanitarian crises around the world, including Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Bosnia, and Nepal, O'Neill highlighted a stark difference in Haiti, where the absence of state authority has left the population vulnerable to lawlessness. He described a situation reminiscent of a "Hobbesian world," characterized by a struggle for survival in which the gangs have emerged as the dominant force.

