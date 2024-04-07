U.S., China engage in intensive discussions on balanced financial development

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States and China have agreed to embark on "intensive discussions on balanced growth," as revealed by a statement issued by the US Treasury Department on Saturday. This announcement came at the culmination of a two-day dialogue held between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Guangzhou. Following the talks, Yellen expressed her commitment to initiating discussions between the two nations aimed at fostering balanced growth in both local and global economies. A key focus of these discussions will be addressing American concerns regarding China's surplus manufacturing capacity.



Yellen underscored the importance of these forthcoming talks as a pivotal step in joint efforts to stabilize relations between the world's two largest economies, building upon the momentum generated by the summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held last November. The agreement to engage in discussions on balanced growth signals a proactive approach by both nations to navigate complex economic challenges and foster mutual understanding.



In a separate statement, Yellen emphasized that the scheduled discussions present an opportunity to delve into macroeconomic imbalances and their relationship to excess capacity. She reiterated her intention to advocate for fair conditions for American workers and companies throughout these deliberations. This commitment underscores the United States' determination to address longstanding economic grievances and promote equitable economic practices.



The decision to embark on intensive talks reflects a recognition of the interconnectedness of the global economy and the shared responsibility of major economic powers to promote stability and prosperity. As both countries navigate the complexities of economic recovery and sustainable growth, these discussions hold the potential to yield tangible outcomes that benefit not only their respective economies but also the broader international community.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067214