Finland ranges closure of border crossing with Russia

(MENAFN) The Finnish government has announced an indefinite extension of the closure of its land border with Russia and has implemented additional measures to restrict maritime boundary crossings near Baltic Sea ports. The decision, revealed by Finland's Interior Ministry on Thursday, signifies an ongoing effort to address concerns surrounding migration and security along the country's eastern frontier.



The closure of crossing points along the land border with Russia will persist "until further notice," according to the Interior Ministry's statement. Additionally, maritime traffic near Baltic Sea islands such as Haapasaari and Santio, along with the Nuijamaa crossing on an inland lake shared with Russia, will be suspended starting April 15.



The decision to extend the border closure comes in response to heightened migration activities, which surged in late November when over 1,300 asylum seekers, predominantly from Africa and the Middle East, crossed into Finland from Russian territory within a four-month period. This influx, significantly higher than the previous average of a few hundred migrants per year, prompted the Finnish government to take action, attributing the surge to alleged facilitation by Moscow.



Interior Minister Mari Rantanen emphasized the long-term nature of the situation, expressing concerns about the potential exploitation of migrants against Finland's interests. The Ministry highlighted the necessity of the port closures to prevent the instrumentalization of migration, particularly as warmer weather approaches, which could endanger individuals seeking entry into Finland and strain maritime search and rescue operations.



The extension of the border closure underscores the evolving relationship between Moscow and Helsinki, marked by Finland's decision to depart from its longstanding policy of military neutrality and align with the United States-led NATO bloc amidst security apprehensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The move reflects Finland's commitment to safeguarding its borders and addressing migration challenges in the context of broader geopolitical dynamics in the region.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067213