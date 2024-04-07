Top American diplomat says Ukraine is going to become NATO member

(MENAFN) United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated America's stance on Ukraine's NATO membership during a meeting of NATO diplomats in Brussels. Blinken emphasized that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the Western military alliance and highlighted NATO's efforts to facilitate this process.



Addressing reporters after the conclusion of the NATO summit, Blinken emphasized the alliance's commitment to assisting Ukraine in its quest for NATO membership and outlined plans to establish a clear pathway for Ukraine's integration into the alliance. The Secretary of State's remarks came amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with NATO seeking to bolster international support for Kiev.



Blinken's statements were echoed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who emphasized Ukraine's deservingness of NATO membership and urged for expedited progress in this regard. However, Russia has long opposed NATO's eastward expansion, viewing it as a threat to its national security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that NATO's actions in Ukraine could lead to further escalation of tensions between the alliance and Moscow.



Despite Russia's objections, Blinken reaffirmed NATO's unwavering support for Ukraine and pledged to provide the necessary assistance to counter Russian aggression. The NATO summit concluded with a reaffirmation of the alliance's solidarity and determination to stand by Ukraine in the face of ongoing challenges.

