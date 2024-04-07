Gold prices rise to historic highs amid diversified market forces

(MENAFN) During Friday's trading session, gold prices surged to unprecedented levels, driven by a confluence of factors that included speculation on potential cuts to US interest rates, increased speculative purchases, and heightened central bank acquisitions. Despite robust job growth in the United States during March, gold prices experienced a notable uptick, reflecting the resilience of the precious metal in the face of economic fluctuations.



Spot transactions witnessed a remarkable ascent, with gold climbing approximately 1.7 percent by the close of trading on Friday, reaching an impressive USD2,329.75 per ounce. This surge culminated in a record high of USD2,330.06 earlier in the session, marking a significant milestone in the trajectory of gold prices. Notably, gold has exhibited a steadfast upward trend, surging by over four percent since the commencement of the week and registering gains for the third consecutive week.



Similarly, US gold futures experienced a notable uptick, rising by 1.6 percent upon settlement to reach USD2,345.4. The buoyancy in gold prices was further reinforced by comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who underscored the bank's cautious approach towards adjusting borrowing costs. Despite maintaining the interest rate within a range of 5.25 percent to 5.50 percent last month, Powell emphasized that the Federal Reserve would exercise prudence in any future rate adjustments.



Market sentiment reflected a growing anticipation of a potential reduction in US interest rates, with traders currently pricing in a 59 percent likelihood of a rate cut occurring in June. This expectation is fueled by the belief that lower interest rates would diminish the opportunity cost associated with holding gold, thereby bolstering its attractiveness as an investment asset.



The surge in gold prices underscores its enduring status as a safe-haven asset amidst economic uncertainty, reaffirming its appeal to investors seeking stability and hedging against market volatility. As market dynamics continue to evolve, the resilience of gold as a store of value remains a cornerstone of investment strategies worldwide.

