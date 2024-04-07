Defense minister claims Germany obligated to bring back conscription

(MENAFN) In a bid to address acute personnel shortages and enhance readiness for potential conflicts, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced plans to reintroduce conscription in Germany.



The decision comes as part of an ambitious military reform aimed at revitalizing the nation's armed forces, which have faced challenges since the abolition of the military draft in 2011.



Speaking in Berlin, Pistorius outlined the new structure of the Bundeswehr and disclosed intentions to reintroduce compulsory military service, pending parliamentary approval. While specifics of the conscription models were not provided, reports suggest they may be modeled after systems used in countries like Sweden, where a portion of military-age youths are drafted annually, with penalties for those who evade conscription.



However, the proposal has sparked skepticism from Chancellor Olaf Scholz and opposition from Finance Minister Christian Lindner, indicating potential hurdles in the implementation process.



Despite this, Pistorius remains committed to the reform, emphasizing its importance in ensuring the agility, effectiveness, and readiness of the German army in times of emergency or conflict.



The proposed reintroduction of conscription is just one aspect of a broader overhaul set to reshape the Bundeswehr in the coming months. With a focus on optimizing military capabilities and preparedness, the reform aims to position Germany's armed forces to respond effectively to emerging security challenges and uphold national defense interests.

