Italian court mandates legal oversight of Armani-owned firm amid worker exploitation allegations

(MENAFN) An Italian court has taken decisive action against a company owned by the esteemed Italian fashion group Armani following accusations of exploiting workers through outsourcing production to Chinese firms. In a ruling on Friday, judges in Milan decreed a one-year judicial custody for Giorgio Armani Operations, identified as an industrial arm of the Armani Group. This measure entails the company continuing its operations but under the close administrative supervision of court-appointed officials.



The ruling elucidated that Giorgio Armani Operations had contracted two companies to manufacture bags, belts, and leather goods. These companies, in turn, delegated production responsibilities to four Chinese entities operating in the outskirts of Milan. Investigative findings revealed alarming labor practices, with workers reportedly receiving meager compensation ranging from two to three euros per hour, equivalent to USD2.16 to USD3.25. Moreover, these workers endured grueling work schedules, averaging 10 hours per day, and in some instances, toiling seven days a week.



The products manufactured by these exploited workers were then sold to Armani's subcontractors at a significantly lower price of 93 euros. Subsequently, these goods were resold to Armani at a marked-up rate of 250 euros before ultimately being introduced to the market with a staggering price tag of around 1,800 euros. Such stark discrepancies in production costs and final retail prices underscore the extent of exploitation within the supply chain.



The judicial intervention underscores Italy's commitment to upholding labor standards and combating exploitative practices within the fashion industry. This case serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability throughout the global supply chain, particularly in ensuring fair treatment and just compensation for all workers involved in the production process.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067202