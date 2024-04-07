Britin possesses no plan for conflict

(MENAFN) According to a report by Sky News, Britain currently lacks a comprehensive national plan for mobilizing its people, industry, and defense forces in the event of a war. The report, part of a series examining London's preparedness for armed conflict, highlights concerns raised by government ministers about the country entering a "pre-war world" amidst growing tensions with Russia, China, and Iran.



Drawing on interviews with multiple sources, including former senior officers and academics, Sky News sheds light on the absence of detailed war plans within the British government. Keith Dear, a former Royal Air Force intelligence officer and adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expressed concern over the lack of preparedness, emphasizing the importance of having comprehensive plans to deter potential adversaries and prevent disorder in the event of conflict.



The report underscores how the absence of a national defense plan hampers the readiness of the Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force to effectively respond to prolonged conflicts.



Additionally, it raises concerns about the readiness of the civilian population and industrial base, with implications for key aspects such as air defense and coastal protection.



One senior defense source, speaking anonymously, highlighted the vulnerability of Britain's air defense capabilities and the inadequacy of coastal defenses, emphasizing the need for urgent action to address these shortcomings.



As Britain grapples with evolving security challenges and heightened geopolitical tensions, the report serves as a wake-up call regarding the imperative of developing robust national defense plans to ensure preparedness and deter potential adversaries.

