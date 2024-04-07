American Congresswoman claims US provoking WWIII

(MENAFN) Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has issued a stark warning, alleging that the United States is steering the world towards a potential World War III by supporting Ukraine and engaging in what she describes as a proxy war against Russia. In an interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Greene, representing Georgia, criticized United States involvement in Ukraine, arguing that funneling resources into a foreign conflict does not serve the interests of American national security.



Greene emphasized the dangers of embroiling the United States in a proxy conflict with Russia in Ukraine, a non-NATO member, suggesting that such actions only escalate tensions and increase the risk of a global conflict. She highlighted the significant financial assistance provided to Ukraine by Washington since the outbreak of hostilities in 2022, questioning the rationale behind such extensive support.



Moreover, Greene drew attention to domestic issues within the United States, particularly the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the Mexican border. She criticized President Joe Biden's handling of border security, alleging that his policies have led to a loss of control over the country's southern border, resulting in a surge of illegal migrants, suspected terrorists, and drug trafficking.



The congresswoman's remarks underscore broader concerns within the Republican Party regarding United States foreign policy decisions and their implications for national security and domestic priorities. Greene's criticism of United States involvement in Ukraine and Biden's immigration policies reflects ongoing debates within American politics about the appropriate allocation of resources and priorities in an increasingly complex global landscape.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067196