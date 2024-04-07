Animal Model Market Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) An animal utilized for biological and pathological testing and research is known as an animal model. Animal models are commonly employed because of the functional similarities between the human body and other species. They help investigate the onset and course of various diseases and assess potential therapy strategies before conducting human investigations. However, animal welfare regulations are to be followed when using animal models as test subjects. Rabbits, rats, mice, guinea pigs, and other creatures are animal models.

Market Dynamics

Rising Usage of Animal Models in Virology and Infectious Diseases Drives the Global Market

Animal models are being used to comprehend the biology of COVID-19 and develop effective treatments in response to the disease's debut in 2019. The mice model is appropriate for research on COVID-19, Zika virus, cytomegalovirus (CMV), and hepatitis B virus, in addition to COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, COVID-19 is believed to have killed 3.7 million people. Mouse models are frequently used in viral research because of their ease of use and high repeatability. Thus, the use of animal models in the study of infectious and viral diseases promotes market expansion.

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The industry for animal models is predicted to grow due to unexplored, expanding regions, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and growing pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. The healthcare sector is expanding in emerging nations as a result of rising government spending on modernizing healthcare facilities and rising demand for advanced manufacturing technology.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global animal model market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The animal model market in North America is dominated by well-known companies like Horizon Discovery, The Jackson Laboratory, and Crown Bioscience Inc.

Europe is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, generating USD 712 million during the forecast period. The European animal model market is anticipated to grow due to escalating demand and the formation of businesses like GenOway S.A., EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC, JANVIER LABS, and PolyGene. The sector benefits from the actions taken by the European Union to enhance animal welfare and the use of animal models in R&D.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest market growth from government support, efforts, and investment in medication R&D employing animal models. The availability of modern healthcare systems, the significant increase in demand for cutting-edge healthcare facilities, the rise in preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical companies in the region, the rise in mouse clinical trials (MCTs) for further predicting results, the ongoing improvements in animal models, the availability of modern healthcare systems, and more are significant drivers of market expansion.

Key Highlights



The global animal model market was valued at USD 2,502.48 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 2,676.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on animal type, the market is classified into rats, mice, guinea pigs, and rabbits. The rat segment holds the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is classified into drug discovery and development, basic research, and others. Drug discovery and development is predicted to hold the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into pharma and biotech companies, academic research companies, and others. The pharma and biotech companies are predicted to hold the highest market share, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global animal model market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global animal model market's major key players are Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Envigo, Eurofins Scientific SE, GenOway S.A, Hera BioLabs (Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals), JSR Corporation (Crown Bioscience Inc.), Ozgene Pty Ltd, PerkinElmer, Inc. (Horizon Discovery Group plc.), Taconic Biosciences and The Jackson Laboratory.

Market News



In March 2022, Hera BioLabs, a developer of revolutionary genetic engineering products, partnered with Charles River Laboratories to market their SRGTM rat (OncoRat®). The SRG rat is the first immunocompromised rat model recognized for oncology and infectious disease xenograft investigations.

In April 2022, Taconic Biosciences, a leader in drug discovery animal model solutions, and Biomodels, a provider of contract research services for preclinical drug development, launched the Taconic-Biomodels Microbiome Initiative (TBMI), providing investigators with seamless access to complete germ-free and gnotobiotic microbiome study solutions, from design to data.

In June 2022, The Jackson Laboratory's novel methylome profiling approach classifies CNS tumors more precisely (CNS).



Global Animal Model Market: Segmentation

By Animal Type



Rat

Mice

Guinea pigs

Rabbits

Others



By Application



Drug discovery and development

Basic research

Others



By End-User



Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies

Academic Research Institutions

Others



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

