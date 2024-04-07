(MENAFN) At a summit of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg commended Ukraine for its sacrifices in the ongoing conflict, emphasizing that Western military support for Ukraine has allowed the alliance to undermine Russia's capabilities without risking the lives of NATO soldiers on the battlefield.



Stoltenberg reiterated the importance of providing Ukraine with additional ammunition and weapons, asserting that such support aligns with Western security interests. He highlighted the effectiveness of NATO allies' contributions in enabling Ukrainian forces to degrade significant parts of Russia's combat capability, all while avoiding direct involvement of NATO or United States troops in the conflict.



Emphasizing the need for sustained and intensified efforts, Stoltenberg advocated for a more comprehensive and sustainable campaign to support Ukraine over the long term. Reports have emerged suggesting that Stoltenberg is advocating for a significant aid package totaling EUR100 billion over five years, with NATO potentially assuming a greater role in coordinating assistance to Ukraine.



However, there are indications of skepticism within NATO regarding the proposed aid package, with some member states expressing reservations about its details and origins. Despite these concerns, Stoltenberg's push for increased support underscores the alliance's commitment to bolstering Ukraine's defenses and countering Russian aggression in the region.



Recent statements from Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu regarding the significant losses suffered by Ukrainian forces further underscore the gravity of the situation. Shoigu's estimates of over 444,000 Ukrainian troop casualties since the conflict's onset, along with the loss of over 80,000 soldiers in 2024 alone, highlight the human toll of the ongoing conflict and the urgent need for continued international support for Ukraine's defense efforts.

