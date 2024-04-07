Premier claims UK possibly to quit European Court of Human Right

(MENAFN) In a bold statement, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has raised the specter of the United Kingdom withdrawing from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) if the court obstructs the United Kingdom's plans to combat illegal migration by sending asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Sunak emphasized the priority of border control and state security over the United Kingdom's long-standing adherence to the European Convention on Human Rights, which the ECHR enforces.



Sunak asserted that safeguarding border security and managing illegal migration outweighs the United Kingdom's membership in any foreign judicial body, framing it as a matter of national sovereignty. He hinted that making this stance an election pledge later in the year is under consideration, underscoring the significance of the issue in British politics.



The United Kingdom's struggle against illegal migration has been a persistent challenge, with successive Conservative prime ministers pledging crackdowns to address the issue. The decision to exit the European Union in 2016 was partly fueled by the desire to regain control of the nation's borders, highlighting the salience of migration policy in British politics.



Sunak, who comes from a family of immigrants, stressed the importance of maintaining a welcoming and compassionate approach to immigration while ensuring that it is managed fairly and legally. He expressed frustration with the current asylum system, characterizing it as contrary to principles of fairness and rule-following that are integral to British identity.



The prime minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the United Kingdom's agreement with Rwanda in April 2022 to process illegal migrants in the Central African country. However, the first deportation flight scheduled for June of the same year was canceled by the decision of the ECHR, signaling potential friction between the United Kingdom's migration policies and international human rights standards.



As the United Kingdom grapples with the complexities of migration management and the intersection of national sovereignty with international human rights obligations, Sunak's stance underscores the contentious nature of the debate and the potential implications for the country's relationship with supranational institutions like the ECHR.

