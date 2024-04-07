Meta faces FTC lawsuits over Instagram, WhatsApp acquisition

(MENAFN) Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, has taken legal action by petitioning a federal judge to halt proceedings instigated by the US Competition Authority against the conglomerate. These legal actions, initiated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in December 2020, pertain to Meta's acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp, two prominent platforms in the social media landscape. The FTC alleges that Meta's acquisitions were aimed at stifling competition within the social media market.



In response, Meta has vigorously defended its acquisitions, asserting that they have yielded positive outcomes for both consumers and businesses alike. The company emphasized that the Federal Trade Commission had previously scrutinized and approved both transactions when they were initially undertaken. By challenging the prosecution, Meta argues that reopening these cases undermines the notion of finality in acquisition deals.



Furthermore, Meta contends that the definition of the social media market presented by the FTC fails to encompass platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, which are notable competitors in the digital space. Meta suggests that this narrow definition overlooks certain features that are particularly popular among users of Facebook and Instagram. By highlighting these nuances, Meta aims to challenge the grounds on which the FTC's lawsuits are based.

