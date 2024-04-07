NATO disapproves Stoltenberg push for Ukraine long-term support

(MENAFN) A proposal by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to establish a long-term EUR100 billion plan to support Ukraine has stirred skepticism and raised eyebrows within the organization, according to a report by Politico. Stoltenberg's initiative, aimed at providing sustained security assistance to Ukraine, has sparked questions among NATO members regarding its origins and feasibility.



Stoltenberg's call for a comprehensive support plan for Ukraine comes in response to the country's persistent grievances over the lack of Western-supplied ammunition and weapons amid ongoing pressure from Russian forces. Emphasizing the need for NATO's sustained commitment, Stoltenberg has advocated for a shift towards reliable and predictable security assistance, based on the alliance's long-term commitments rather than ad-hoc donations.



Reports suggesting Stoltenberg's proposal for a five-year €100 billion military aid package to Kiev have further fueled speculation within NATO circles. While some key NATO allies, including Poland, Turkey, and Germany, have expressed support for the initiative, others have displayed less enthusiasm. According to Politico's sources, ministers from certain undisclosed countries were seen "rolling their eyes" at the proposed funding figure, questioning its basis and practicality.



Despite the controversy surrounding the proposed funding package, Stoltenberg has refrained from confirming specific details, stating that further discussions will take place to hash out the specifics by the summer. Nevertheless, the discord within NATO highlights the challenges in reaching consensus on the level and nature of support to be provided to Ukraine, amidst ongoing tensions with Russia and evolving security dynamics in the region.



As NATO grapples with internal divisions over Stoltenberg's proposal, the debate underscores broader questions about the alliance's role in addressing regional security challenges and its commitment to supporting partners like Ukraine in the face of external threats. The outcome of these deliberations will not only shape NATO's approach to Ukraine but also impact the organization's cohesion and effectiveness in addressing complex security challenges in the Euro-Atlantic region.

