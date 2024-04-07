British defense minister talks about world in ‘pre-war’ time span

(MENAFN) In a recent article for The Telegraph, United Kingdom Defense Secretary Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to NATO members, urging them to ramp up their military expenditure in the face of growing global tensions. Shapps argued that the world is no longer in a post-war era but rather teetering on the brink of conflict, necessitating a reevaluation of defense priorities and commitments within the alliance.



Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Shapps emphasized that NATO members failing to allocate at least 2 percent of their GDP to defense spending are jeopardizing the West's security and playing a dangerous game of "Russian roulette" with the future. He underscored the need for collective action to bolster defenses, particularly in light of ongoing geopolitical challenges posed by countries like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.



The defense secretary's call to action comes amid longstanding struggles within NATO to meet the agreed-upon threshold for defense spending. Despite some progress in recent years, many member states have fallen short of the 2 percent guideline, prompting concerns about the alliance's ability to effectively deter potential adversaries and respond to emerging threats.



Shapps pointed to the Ukraine crisis in 2014 and Russia's subsequent military operations as catalysts for renewed focus on defense spending within NATO. He stressed that while some progress has been made, there is a pressing need to go beyond the 2 percent target and fortify defenses against evolving security challenges.



Moreover, Shapps emphasized the changing global landscape, characterized by increased assertiveness from Russia, China's growing military ambitions, Iran's regional destabilization efforts, and North Korea's nuclear provocations. Against this backdrop, he called on NATO members to reassess the alliance's future trajectory and ensure its relevance and effectiveness in addressing contemporary security threats.



As NATO commemorates its 75th anniversary, Shapps urged member states to give urgent consideration to the organization's strategic direction and collective defense capabilities. By bolstering military spending and enhancing cooperation, he argued, NATO can better adapt to the realities of a pre-war world and safeguard the security and stability of its member states.

