US believed to be establishing confidential army base in oil-rich Venezuela

(MENAFN) In a recent address, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stirred controversy by alleging the presence of "secret military bases" established by the United States within the disputed region of Essequibo. This area, spanning 62,000 square miles along the Essequibo River, has long been a focal point of contention between Venezuela and Guyana, stemming from historical territorial disputes.



Maduro's claims, made during a ceremony commemorating a new law aimed at safeguarding Guyana Essequibo, have ignited diplomatic tensions in the oil-rich Latin American region. He asserted that these clandestine installations, purportedly overseen by the United States Southern Command and affiliated with the CIA, represent a provocative act of aggression against Venezuela. The president further suggested that these bases are strategically positioned to prepare for potential escalations targeting Venezuela's sovereignty.



The United States' involvement in the region, particularly through its military presence, has been a subject of scrutiny and concern for Venezuelan authorities. The United States Southern Command, operating within the Department of Defense, maintains a Security Cooperation Office in Guyana, providing military assistance and training to the Guyana Defense Force.



However, Maduro's allegations go beyond mere military cooperation, portraying the installations as a direct threat to Venezuela's security and territorial integrity.



The ongoing dispute over the Essequibo area has been exacerbated by recent developments in the region's energy sector. In 2015, ExxonMobil, a United States-based energy corporation, discovered significant oil reserves in the contested territory, intensifying tensions between Venezuela and Guyana. This discovery has not only heightened the economic stakes but also raised geopolitical concerns, further complicating efforts to resolve the longstanding territorial dispute.



Against this backdrop, Maduro's accusations against the United States serve to underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Essequibo issue. With both Venezuela and Guyana asserting their claims over the region, the involvement of external actors, particularly the United States, adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation. As diplomatic tensions continue to simmer, the international community faces the challenge of finding a peaceful resolution to this longstanding territorial dispute, while ensuring stability and security in the broader Latin American region.

MENAFN07042024000045015687ID1108067162