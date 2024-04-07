Mod: Azerbaijan Army Positions Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On April 6, from 18:30 to 22:05, units of the Armenian armedforces intermittently fired on the positions of our Army located inthe directions of the settlements Cil, Günəşli, and Xoznavar of theChambarak, Basarkechar, and Goris regions, as well as in thedirections of the settlements Ayrivang, Jamilli, and Hacılar of theGubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin regions, with various caliberfirearms, a total of 16 times, Azernews reports, citingAzerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Adequate response measures have been taken by our units in allthe mentioned directions.