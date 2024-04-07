Three Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone attack on Kharkiv has injured three elderly people.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"At 00:50, the occupiers struck Kharkiv with drones, damaging a private house. A 62-year-old man was injured. He suffered shrapnel wounds. A 64-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man were treated on the spot," he said. Read also:
According to Syniehubov, at 01:40, Russian troops struck the Lozova and Kharkiv districts with Shahed drones. No casualties were recorded.
