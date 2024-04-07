Enemy Shells Marhanets Community With Artillery At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, at midnight, Russians shelled the Marhanets community of the Nikopol district with artillery.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the consequences of the shelling are being investigated.

At night, 11 enemy Shahed drones were shot down over the Dnipropetrovsk region, two in the Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro districts, and seven more in the Kamianske district. This was also reported earlier by the Southern Defense Forces.

In Kamianske, several buildings and cars were damaged by falling debris.

In the evening, Lysak said, "It was loud in one of the settlements of the Petrykivka community." "There, the fragments of a Russian missile damaged two garden houses, two cars, and a power line," he said.

As reported, last night the Air Defense Forces destroyed all 17 enemy drones of the Shahed-131/136 type.