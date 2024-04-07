Kia reveals USSD28B investment in future mobility solutions

(MENAFN) Kia, the renowned South Korean automaker, unveiled ambitious plans to invest a staggering 38 trillion won (equivalent to USUSD28 billion) in advancing future mobility solutions by the year 2028. This substantial investment marks a significant uptick from their previously announced figure of 33 trillion won just last year.



During this year's CEO Investor Day, Kia outlined a strategic allocation of funds, with approximately 40 percent, totaling 15 trillion won, dedicated to the development of various cutting-edge technologies. These include electric vehicles, purpose-built vehicles, advanced air mobility solutions, and the integration of software and robotics in their automobile offerings.



Despite the optimistic outlook, Kia acknowledges the challenges facing the electric vehicle market. Factors such as an economic slowdown, reduced government incentives, insufficient charging infrastructure, and concerns over fire risks are expected to dampen the growth of electric vehicle sales in the immediate future.



In response to the evolving market dynamics, Kia's president and CEO, Song Ho-sung, emphasized the company's commitment to adaptability. He stressed the importance of remaining agile in the face of fierce competition and geopolitical uncertainties. Rather than viewing challenges as setbacks, Kia aims to leverage them as opportunities for innovation and growth.



In light of the anticipated slowdown in electric vehicle demand, Kia revealed plans to bolster its lineup with more gasoline-powered hybrid models in the coming years. This strategic move underscores Kia's proactive approach to meeting consumer preferences while continuing to invest in sustainable mobility solutions for the future.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067154