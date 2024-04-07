Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) --



1986 -- The Kuwaiti football team won the 8th GCC tournament held in Bahrain.

1996 -- The renowned philanthropist Abdulaziz Al-Mutawaa died at the age of 86.

2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooting team won ten medals including seven gold ones in the Asian tournament held in Thailand.

2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inked a deal with British Petroleum, Shell and Qatar Gas to import 2.5 million tons of liquefied gas per year.

2022 -- The Kuwaiti investor Adel Al-Wasis won a GCC competition for his water desalination innovation.

2023 -- The first Kuwait satellite project (KuwaitSat-1) revealed initial satellite snapshots of the eastern part of the State of Kuwait. (end)

