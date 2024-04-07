Chef Saransh's Culinary Marvels: Goila Butter Chicken Unveils New Menu in Noida

(MENAFN- Liker Series) Indians across regions, from the bustling lanes of Delhi to the verdant landscapes of Uttar Pradesh, share a profound love for authentic Indian cuisine.



Leading this culinary renaissance is Celebrity MasterChef Saransh Goila, a visionary entrepreneur whose passion for authentic Indian flavours has elevated Butter Chicken into a symbol of culinary innovation and excellence. The journey of Goila Butter Chicken commenced with MasterChef Saransh Goila's ingenious reinvention of the classic Butter Chicken recipe, establishing a dish that now defines the brand's identity. From humble beginnings as a passionate home cook to achieving celebrity chef status and being invited as a judge in Masterchef Australia, Saransh Goila's culinary journey has been nothing short of remarkable.



At an event hosted by Goila Butter Chicken on March 20, 2024, in Noida, Chef Saransh Goila captivated guests with live demonstrations of his famous smoky butter chicken recipe. Amidst the festivities, Chef Saransh Goila took the opportunity to introduce the latest menu innovations, emphasising the brand's commitment to culinary excellence and innovation.





The new menu at Goila Butter Chicken presents an enticing array of dishes, ranging from the aromatic delight of Mutton Rogan Josh to the vegetarian indulgence of Soya Chaap and Hara Bhara Kebab. The menu now boasts the beloved street food classic, Amritsari Chole Kulche, alongside creamy delights like Paneer Lababdar and Dal Tadka Desi Ghee. Not to be missed are the tantalising Tawa Chaap Chatkara and the robust flavours of Kadhai Chicken, while starters such as Tandoori Soya Chaap and Malai Chaap tantalise the taste buds. Vegetarian options like Dahi Ke Kebab and hearty bread choices like Tawa Roti and Amritsari Stuffed Kulcha complete the ensemble.



Goila Butter Chicken has positioned itself as the Premium North Indian/Mughlai Cuisine with a total of 80+ stores Pan-India .Furthermore, in a move aimed at enhancing accessibility, Goila Butter Chicken now offers new website delivery services, available across Delhi NCR. Whether craving the indulgent flavours of butter chicken or eager to explore the new menu offerings, food enthusiasts can now enjoy the signature taste of Goila Butter Chicken from the comfort of their homes. For those looking to embark on a culinary journey with Goila Butter Chicken.



