Nissan launches new 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK in the Middle East

Jeddah ,Saudi Arabia (4th April 2024) – Nissan has announced the expansion of its X-TRAIL range in the Middle East with the arrival of the adventure-ready 2024 X-TRAIL N-TREK. Positioned between the SV and SL trims, the X-TRAIL N-TREK boasts eye-catching design features, exuding a confident demeanor and a versatile driving experience.



This expansion underscores Nissan's commitment to offering versatile options for various lifestyles. With a range catering to outdoor enthusiasts and families seeking self-expression, the X-TRAIL series provides choices suited for both adventure-driven excursions and social outings. The N-TREK model particularly appeals to those desiring a blend of versatility and style, making it a compelling choice for adventurous families across the Middle East.



The special edition Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK, flaunts its outdoor-inspired character with a distinct sense of robustness. At the front, a striking dark finish “V- motion grille” surrounds the central grille and is complemented by blacked out exterior mirrors and roof rails, which all come together to command attention and ensure a standout presence on the road.



Its tough body, blacked-out appearance, and gunmetal colored bumper protectors underscore its robust nature, inviting drivers to venture fearlessly through unexplored roads and action-packed adventures. Moreover, boasting unique 18-inch alloy wheels, the N-TREK exudes confidence with every turn, offering both style and performance in equal measure. These wheels not only enhance the vehicle's aesthetic appeal but also contribute to its dynamic handling and stability on various terrains.





Thierry Sabbagh, President, Nissan Saudi Arabia, INFINITI Middle East and Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “Our discerning customers in the Middle East seek vehicles that not only offer exceptional performance but also resonate with their individuality and adventurous spirit. The latest generation of the X-TRAIL has catered to this demand since its launch last year, adeptly balancing performance and innovation with practicality and customization options. The X-TRAIL N-TREK builds on the capabilities of the original model, while also reaffirming our dedication to continually defy the ordinary and elevate the model's design aesthetic to new heights.”



Inside, the X-TRAIL N-TREK impresses with its water-resistant upholstery, striking a perfect balance between comfort and durability. This feature ensures that families can embark on adventures with utmost confidence and ease, regardless of the weather and without concern for the interior.



Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine, delivering an impressive 181hp and 244Nm of torque, this SUV ensures smooth acceleration and confident overtaking maneuvers. Enhanced by advanced Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and paddle-shift controls, drivers can experience heightened flexibility with the option for manual engagement.



The X-TRAIL N-TREK is equipped with advanced technological features that elevate the driving experience, including an Intelligent 4x4 system with direct coupling, which provides faster reaction times for seamless power transfer between axles to ensure optimal stability and traction across various driving conditions. The twist-dial Drive Mode Selector offers five distinct driving modes, including Off-Road, Snow, Auto, Eco, and Sports, catering to diverse driving preferences.



The X-TRAIL’s innovative technologies also extend to safety – with a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features for enhanced safety and convenience.





The Nissan X-TRAIL N-TREK comes in three colours, Two-tone Boulder Gray Pearl with Super Black Roof, Two-tone Pearl White with Super Black Roof, and Champagne Silver Metallic with Super Black Roof, all of which are now available at Nissan's partner network across the region.







