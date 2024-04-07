Today's market analysis on behalf of Eman AlAyyaf, CEO of EA Trading

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) 4th April 2024





The GCC stock markets were positive today as markets prepared for a holiday period and as they reacted to US monetary policy projection changes.



The Saudi stock market was slightly up today, maintaining its positive streak over the last three sessions and concluding the week on a positive note. The performance across sectors was mixed, with the banking and energy sectors showing mixed results, while the Telecommunication sector experienced gains. While the market was bullish overall, some correction risks remained.



The Dubai stock market rebounded today after a dip in the previous session but continued to trade sideways overall while the Financial sector saw mixed performances. While it remains supported by strong fundamentals, Dubai's stock market could still be exposed to the downside while in a range.



The Abu Dhabi stock market saw an uptick after its decline yesterday due to positive performances in the banking sector. The market could find more support if oil prices maintain their uptrend.



The Qatari stock market rebounded today but closed the week in the red. The banking sector's strong performances led today’s gains. However, the market retained a bearish outlook as it recorded a negative performance for the third consecutive week.





