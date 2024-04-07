UN Security Council To Convene Meeting Monday On Full Membership For Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 7 (Petra) -- The United Nations Security Council has scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss the admission of Palestine as a full member of the UN under the agenda item "Admission of New Members."Palestine has submitted a letter to the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General regarding this matter, receiving support from the Arab Group, the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement.Currently holding the status of an "observer state," Palestine is seeking to elevate its position within the United Nations. As an observer member, Palestine does not possess voting rights on resolutions passed by the General Assembly and is ineligible to compete for non-permanent membership in the Security Council.