Variable Weather Conditions Expected In Kingdom With Showers And Instability

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) – The Jordan Meteorological Department has provided an updated weather forecast for Jordan, indicating pleasant weather in most areas with warm conditions anticipated in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Clouds will be present at various altitudes throughout the day. However, in the afternoon, the Kingdom is expected to experience a weak state of atmospheric instability, leading to scattered showers.The northern regions may experience intermittent rainfall, which could extend to limited parts of the central and eastern areas. Moderatenorthwesterly winds will be active at intervals.The department's report also warned of potential low horizontal visibility in the early morning hours due to fog over the mountain highlands. There is a risk of slippery roads in areas experiencing rain, and dust may cause reduced visibility in desert regions.Towards Monday, most areas will enjoy pleasant weather, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience warm conditions. Clouds will appear at different altitudes, gradually increasing in the evening as the Kingdom experiences a state of unstable weather conditions.Showers are expected, with irregular rain anticipated in parts of the northern and central regions. Late-night precipitation may become heavy, accompanied by thunder. The eastern regions might also witness rainfall during nighttime hours, while moderate southwesterly winds will be active and could occasionally strengthen.Tuesday's weather conditions are forecast to demonstrate heightened instability. The sky will vary from partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied by spotty showers in most areas.There is a possibility of heavy downpours, accompanied by thunder and sporadic hail, resulting in the formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Dead Sea.The winds will be active, ranging from southwesterly to westerly directions, occasionally reaching strong gusts exceeding 50 km/hour. These gusty winds may lead to the occurrence of dust, particularly in desert areas.On Wednesday, a drop in temperatures is anticipated, resulting in relatively cold weather in most parts of the country, while remaining relatively warm in the Jordan valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.The sky will be partly cloudy to generally cloudy, with sporadic rainfall expected in the north and central areas of the Kingdom and parts of the southwestern regions. Active westerly winds will prevail.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are as follows: eastern Amman 20 - 9C, western Amman 18 - 7C, northern highlands 16 - 5C, Sharah highlands 17 - 4C, and Gulf of Aqaba 30 – 17C.