               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Dollar's Outlook Rides On US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD


4/7/2024 2:11:19 AM

(MENAFN- DailyFX) utlook Rides on US Inflation Data - EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD Skip to Content News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here , or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here .

Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% -17% -5%
Weekly -10% 4% -5%
What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide GBP/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GBP/USD fell early in the week but bounced back in the following days, ultimately reclaiming its 200-day SMA. However, the upward impulse faded when prices failed to clear cluster resistance at 1.2670, near the intersection of three key trendlines. Traders should monitor this area closely, keeping in mind that a bearish rejection could send cable tumbling back towards 1.2590 and possibly even 1.2520.

On the other hand, if the bulls succeed in pushing the exchange rate above 1.2670 in a decisive fashion, buying interest could pick up traction in the upcoming trading sessions, fostering conditions for a potential climb towards the 1.2800 handle. Further upside progression beyond this juncture could open the door to a retest of last month's high in the vicinity of 1.2895.

GBP/USD PRICE ACTION CHART

GBP/USD Chart Created Using TradingView

MENAFN07042024000076011015ID1108067094

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search