Ukraine War Update: 57 Combat Clashes In Seven Sectors Of Frontline In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-seven combat engagements were recorded in seven sectors of the frontline in Ukraine in the last 24 hours, most of them in the Novopavlivka sector.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on Sunday, April 7, Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 88 air strikes and carried out 71 MLRS attacks against the positions of our troops and settlements," the post said.

Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine overnight, using 17 Shahed strike drones. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all of the UAVs.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted Rodionivka in the Sumy region, Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv, Lyptsi, Kutuzivka, Ohirtseve, Kupiansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Borova in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Sloviansk, Verkhniokamianske, Hryhorivka, Berdychi, Kalynove, Arkhanhelske, Novoselivka Persha, Selydove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Skuchne, Krasnohorivka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Makarivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than a hundred settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 14 attacks outside Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five attacks near Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka, where the enemy, supported by aircraft, made 21 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched six unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

In the last day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 14 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment and an anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian missile forces truck two areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, a UAV control station, an artillery piece and an EW station of the enemy.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine