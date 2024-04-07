Ukrainian Air Defenders Down 17 Russian Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all of the 17 Shahed-131/136 drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine overnight.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

On the night of April 6-7, the Russians struck Ukraine with a Kh-31 guided aerial missile launched from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region, an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, and 17 Shahed-131/136 UAVs launched from Cape Chauda, Crimea.

Ukraine involved aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare assets to repel the aerial attack.

Ukraine's defense forces shot down 17 Shahed attack drones in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions.

Photo: 126th Territorial Defense Brigade