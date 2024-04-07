Invaders Attack Odesa Port Infrastructure With Ballistic Missile, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army fired a ballistic missile at the port infrastructure in Odesa late on Saturday, April 6.
Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces said this in a post on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy hit the Odesa region with a ballistic missile again. Late in the evening, he fired a missile, likely an Iskander-M, at the port infrastructure in Odesa," the post reads.
As a result of the impact, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished. Administrative and technical buildings were damaged.
An enterprise employee was injured. She suffered a concussion.
