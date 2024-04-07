U.S. Embassy Announces GIPA Master's Degree Program In Journalism For Azerbaijani Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The U.S. Embassy has announced that the Georgian Institute ofPublic Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijanicitizens for a master's degree program in journalism and mediamanagement offered by its Caucasus School of Journalism and MediaManagement, Azernews reports, citing US Embassy inthe Republic of Azerbaijan.

The coursework will be taught by local professors withinternational experience and visiting instructors from the UnitedStates and European universities. The program is funded by the S of State. The overall goal of the program is to buildprofessional journalism and media management skills in the SouthCaucasus.

Up to five Azerbaijani participants will be selected for theprogram, which will be offered over the course of four semestersfrom September 2024 to June 2026. Students interested injournalism, media, communications, graphics, photojournalism,content development and other related fields are welcome toapply. The students will study in Tbilisi, Georgia from September2024 until December 2025 and will work on their diploma portfolioin January-June 2026. Students will be expected to return toGeorgia for the defense of their thesis/final project in July 2026 studying at GIPA, students will have access to computers,audio and video equipment, and a journalism library. GIPA studentsare eligible to participate in the Erasmus+ Exchange programs andreceive funding for one semester education at a different Europeanuniversity but will be required to work closely with GIPA to ensurethey complete the GIPA program requirements if they choose to doso.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experientialapproach to learning the latest techniques for fact-based,professional reporting and writing for print, online and broadcastmedia. Coursework also includes media management techniques andrelevant topics including business management, legal issues, andmedia ethics.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financialassistance for the duration of students' studies in Georgia (threesemesters) for students who demonstrate financial need.

The selection process requires the submission of an applicationpackage (see details below) and an English-language interview withthe admissions committee in Baku.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at the oralinterview, are required.

The deadline for submission of the application packet is May 5,2024.

A full application packet should include the following:

1. Application Form

2. Three Reference Letters

3. Statement of Purpose (minimum 300 words)

4. Copies of Diplomas *

5. University Transcripts

6. Copy of ID Card or Passport

* Note: Recent graduates who have not yet received their diplomamay still apply and submit a letter from their universityconfirming their graduation. They will need submit a diploma byAugust 01, 2024.