Brazil May Become One Of World's Largest Producers Of Hydrocarbons

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Oil production in Brazil in February this year amounted to148.63 million cubic meters per day, which means an increase of 1.4percent compared to the same period in 2023, Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

Deposits located in the deep waters of the Atlantic Ocean againaccounted for 76.1 percent of Brazil's total production.

However, February marked the third consecutive month ofdeclining oil and gas production in Brazil after reaching a record4.7 million barrels per day in November 2023.

Brazil, a South American country, has joined the OPEC+Cooperation Charter since January 2024. However, the country doesnot yet intend to support the alliance's efforts to reduce oilproduction. It produces an average of more than 3.5 million barrelsof oil per day.

State-owned Petrobras has this time confirmed itself as thelargest operator: in February, it produced 88.69 percent of all oiland natural gas in Brazil. The data confirms that Brazil is theeighth largest oil producer in the world, ahead of major oilproducing countries such as the United Arab Emirates (3.4 million)and Kuwait (2.7 million).