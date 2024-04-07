Putin Will End War When He Realizes He Can't Win It - Scholz

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged continued Western support for Ukraine in its war with Russia, saying that Germany would not let up in its efforts to back Kyiv.

The politician said this at a gathering of European social democrats in Bucharest on Saturday, April 6, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"The war in Ukraine ends the moment that (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin decides to withdraw his troops. However, he will only take that decision if he realizes that he cannot win the war on the battlefield," said the German leader, whose country has so far provided EUR 28 billion in military support to Ukraine.

He noted that Western support for Ukraine is "key to restoring peace" in Europe.

"We will support it for as long as it takes," Scholz said.

Scholz said the best way to prevent any escalation, including a potential conflict between Russia and NATO, was what he called effective deterrence."

"Therefore we are investing more in our own security and defense jointly as Europeans so that no one dares to attack us," he said, calling for building "a strong and truly European defense industry."