I Believe That We Can Get Positive Decision Of US Congress On Aid Package - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine expects a positive decision by the US Congress to approve a large-scale aid package.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the United News telethon in the Chernihiv region, Ukrinform reported.



"I believe that we will be able to get a positive result of the US Congress' vote. We are a little bit hostage to this situation. The issue of Russia's war against Ukraine has become a domestic political issue in the United States. Although it is the security of the whole world," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that assistance from the United States is extremely important for our country.

"We understand when the Russians may have a counteroffensive. So here is the answer when it is critical to get the appropriate scarce weapons. Without this money, we will not get such volumes," the Head of State emphasized.

As reported, in February, the Senate approved a package of assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan for $95 billion, $61 billion of which is for Kyiv. But Speaker Mike Johnson did not allow a vote on it in the House of Representatives.

Republican Matt Gaetz said that Johnson intends to introduce a bill on aid to Ukraine and is looking for the best options to resolve this issue.