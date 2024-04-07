Chinese Company Prepare To Produce Certified Flying Cars

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Slovak company Klein Vision announced that it had sold alicense for the production and sale of flying cars for the Chinesemarket to Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology, located in Cangzhou,Hebei Province of Northern China, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Designed for use on the ground and in the air, the device iscapable of transforming from a car into an airplane in 3 minuteswith a flight speed of up to 300 kilometers per hour and a flightrange of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The vehicle received a "Certificate of Airworthiness" from theSlovak Transport Authority after completing 70 hours of rigorousflight tests in accordance with the standards of the EuropeanAviation Safety Agency.