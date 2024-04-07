Syrian, Russian Forces Destroy“Terrorist” Strongholds In N. Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Apr 7 (NNN-SANA) – Syrian and Russian forces, yesterday, launched a series of joint attacks on“terrorist” sites, in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib provinces, in northern Syria, the Syrian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The operations were carried out in response to the continuous violations and attacks by“terrorist organisations” on towns, villages, and military sites, said the statement, noting, the strikes targeted headquarters, vehicles and heavy equipment of“terrorists” and inflicted casualties.

Additionally, the Syrian forces successfully repelled a drone attack by“terrorists,” destroying and shooting down a number of drones and preventing them from reaching their intended targets in Idlib, a key stronghold for various rebel factions in Syria.

The countryside of Aleppo and Idlib provinces has been witnessing sporadic confrontations and gunfire exchanges between rebel groups and Syrian forces.– NNN-SANA