Real Kashmir Stunned By Bottom-Ranked TRAU In I-League

TRAU FC's Danish Aribam opened the scoring in the 56th minute. However, the Snow Leopards quickly responded, as Carlos Lomba (59') found the equaliser three minutes later. It was Robinson Singh (90+9'), who sealed the match in favour of the Red Pythons with an opportunistic header after goalkeeper Shivam Pednekar fumbled to collect the ball.

TRAU FC, who have already been relegated, slightly improved their position with the three points from this match. They now have 13 points from 22 matches. This was their fourth win of the season and the first after a gap of five matches.

On the other hand, the defeat was a setback for Real Kashmir FC, as it ended their impressive nine-match unbeaten streak. At the same time, the defeat also dented their aspirations to finish runners-up. Currently, they maintain their position in third place with 40 points from 23 matches. They now have 11 wins, seven draws, and five losses against their name. The Srinagar side have a lot to blame themselves as they missed a penalty when the scoreline was 1-1.

