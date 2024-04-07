Amit Shah's Hits Out At Congress Chief Over His Remark On J&K In Rajasthan

“It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking,“Kashmir se kya waasta hai (What is the relation with Kashmir)?” I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India,” Shah said in a post on social platform X.

“The Congress doesn't know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress,” he had said.

On Saturday, Kharge had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning Article 370 abrogation in Rajasthan's Churu.

“Yesterday PM Modi addressed a rally in Rajasthan's Churu. There are a lot of issues related to the farmers. The farmers are suffering and thousands of them have died by suicide. Instead of speaking about their issues, PM said he removed 371. What do the people here have to do with it?” Hindustan Times quoted Kharge.

“You go to Jammu and Kashmir and say about Article 370 abrogation. But here, tell us what you did for the farmers?” the Congress president added.

Shah further said,”And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now.”

The Congress held a rally day after unveiling its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. Prime Minister Modi hit out at the Congress poll promises, dubbing it an 'imprint of Muslim League'.

“Every page reeks of breaking India into pieces. The Congress manifesto reflects the same thinking that was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement.“It completely bears the imprint of the Muslim League and whatever is remaining is completely dominated by the Leftists,” Modi said.

==

CEO J&K Assures Smooth Election Readiness

Agencies

Srinagar:The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, P.K. Pole, has reassured that election preparedness is progressing smoothly according to the schedule.

Non-Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) materials are currently being dispatched to their respective locations, and kits are being assembled in preparation for the upcoming elections.



Also, arrangements have been made to provide postal ballots for voters with disabilities exceeding 40%.

Emphasizing the adherence to the established timeline, Pole affirmed that the distribution of Non-EVM materials to their designated destinations is underway, ensuring that all necessary resources are in place for a successful electoral process.

Furthermore, as part of the meticulous planning, election officials are diligently assembling kits essential for the smooth conduct of the elections.



These kits are being tailored to meet the specific requirements of polling stations and election personnel, aiming to streamline operations and enhance efficiency during the voting process, he added

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now