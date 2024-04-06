IPL 2024: LSG V GT Overall Head-To-Head; When And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 7 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the IPL 2024 on Sunday evening.

GT are seventh in the points table and LSG are sitting on fourth place. LSG is coming into this game on the back of a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while GT lost against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their previous match.

The two teams have met 4 times in the tournament so far.

LSG v GT head-to-head 4 :

Lucknow Super Giants: 0

Gujarat Titans: 4

LSG v GT Match time: The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 3:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT)

LSG v GT match venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live broadcast of LSG v GT match on television in India: LSG v GT match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India: The live streaming of LSG v GT will be available on JioCinema.

Squads:

Haq, Mayank Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shamar Joseph, Deepak Hooda, Amit Mishra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Matt Henry, Mohsin Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Arshin Kulkarni Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Sandeep Warrier, Abhinav Manohar, Manav Suthar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Matthew Wade, David Miller, Jayant Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Sushant Mishra

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen