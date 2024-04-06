(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Are The Future Retreats Or Therapies With Psychedelics? ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



April 6, 2024
Are The Future Retreats Or Therapies With Psychedelics?

Some are looking for answers to the questions of their lives and others think that there is something more to know, to live, to connect, to learn, and to heal, some of these people know what psychedelic therapy is...

By TCRN STAFF April 6, 2024

In my opinion, there is always something in a person's life that must be resolved emotionally or spiritually, and that something must be understood and attended to with the greatest love.

Reading, I came across an opinion similar to mine, written in 2010 by the Spaniard José Carlos Bermejo, theologian, and expert in the humanization of health, grief, and bioethics,“school has always taught to add and subtract, to read and write, literature and history. But more rarely has it taught and still teaches how to manage the complex world of feelings, to harness its energy to use it correctly by values, to face conflicts in a healthy way, to ask questions about the ultimate meaning of things, to make considered decisions, to be silent... And it turns out that our personal development is closely related to the world of feelings, of values, of meaning”.

With the above, I always say that I wish we were trained from an early age to strengthen our mental health, manage our thoughts, emotions, and spirit, and understand how wonderful and healing nature is.

But, then I think, everything happens for a reason, everything happens for a purpose, and at some point in our lives to think about mental health, it will always be for the welfare.

And speaking of mental health and wellness , did you know that psychedelic retreats or therapies are envisioned to be part of a future with greater wellness?

Data Bridge Market Research mentioned the scope that the psychedelics market could have by 2027: it has a vision of reaching 10.7 billion dollars, taking into account the 3.8 billion dollars of last year (2023).

The recent report by the Global Wellness Institute revealed that the wellness tourism market could also double by 2027, that is, the sector could reach 1.4 trillion dollars.

Experts, through their analysis, highlight the relationship that tourism has had with psychedelics, mainly within retreats in search of mental health and, therefore, wellness.

Nowadays, there are so many places or well-formed retreat sites, if we are talking about specialists, that work with specific psychedelic therapies.

I want to emphasize BeholdRetreats , with them, you will live the best experiences with medicinal plants, all through excellent guidance and expert facilitation that make the difference.

Behold has facilitators from Costa Rica, Portugal, The Netherlands, and Mexico, all of them accomplices in plant medicine journeys to elevate mind, body, and spirit, reaching the maximum potential in each safe, legal, and all-inclusive plant medicine retreat. They have a 7-week transformational training program.

This incredible organization and retreat center is in charge of raising your consciousness with psychedelic retreats: unlocking the universe within you and, therefore, enlivening in you a calm mind and harmonious emotions .

Testimonials claim that such retreats help calm the mind and improve cognition, mood, and consciousness.



The Behold team stresses that also retreats with psychedelics, and improves self-understanding for more inspiration, clarity, and motivation to take care of oneself. It breaks down and lets go of any limiting beliefs and behaviors. It helps to relate peacefully and lovingly, to have more empathy, to live without regrets, and to live with purpose.

Today there is talk of retreats, ceremonies 5-MeO-DMT, said psychedelic is said in North America to be produced naturally by the toad Inciliusalvarius also known as the Sonoran desert toad. It is said to be unlike any other psychedelic in the world.

In a study of 5-MeO-DMT, most participants who had been diagnosed with depression or anxiety reported an improvement in their symptoms. Findings from a similar study showed that a single dose of the molecule produced persistent reductions in depression, stress, and anxiety, as well as increases in awareness, life satisfaction, and mindfulness.

Also, psychedelic retreats have been reported, especially with ayahuasca, which contains DMT, a hallucinogen known for its potent psychoactive effect, and psilocybin, derived from psychedelic mushrooms .

In 2021, the New England Journal of Medicine emphasized in a study that psilocybin also shows promising results in terms of reducing rates of depression, anxiety, and addiction.

In that regard, Lena Franklin, co-founder of The EAST Institute, which offers multi-day experiences in Peru's Sacred Valley, believes that general interest in psychedelic retreats“is increasing because people now want more out of life. These experiences could be the answer, as they build on the intersection of mental health, travel, and wellness.”

The journal PNAS (The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences), in a published study, stated that those who have recently consumed psychedelic substances perceive a sustained improvement in their mood and feel closer to others, even after the effects have worn off.

Other studies have shown that these therapies can help patients cope with and process past traumas, gain a new perspective on their lives, and experience a greater connection with their inner selves.

If we talk about the larger organism... We mention the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), a non-profit organization that has conducted research and studies on the effectiveness of psychedelic therapies, especially in the treatment of disorders such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression. MAPS has been a pioneer in promoting research in this field and has contributed significantly to the growth of interest in psychedelic therapy in the scientific community, including educating or training people about psychedelics.

The scientific community has shown increasing interest in psychedelic therapies as a possible tool for the treatment of mental disorders such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, and addiction. Recent studies have shown promising results in terms of efficacy and safety in the use of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA in controlled therapeutic settings.

Yale University postdoctoral researcher Matthias Forstmann explained that, according to the results of his research, people taking psychedelics -in nature- report positive experiences very similar to those observed in controlled laboratory studies.

Much the same happened with another pioneering organization, the Johns Hopkins University Psychedelic Research Center, which researched the therapeutic effects of psilocybin on patients with mental disorders. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has designated psilocybin and MDMA as breakthrough therapies, which means they are allowing their accelerated study for possible approval as medical treatments.

Psychedelics are a class of consciousness-altering compounds such as lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), psilocybin (magic mushrooms), methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA or ecstasy), dimethyltryptamine (DMT) and ayahuasca (derived from certain South American plants), among others. Each affects the brain in slightly different ways.

So far, most research on brain injury (conducted in test tubes and laboratory animals, with only a few studies in people), points to the potential of psychedelics to limit brain damage after injury, stimulate the birth of new neurons to replace damaged ones, and open windows of learning that allow the brain to acquire new skills.

A recent study, published in the journal Nature, found that laboratory animals taking psychedelics adopted skills in adulthood that were previously confined to childhood.

Before deciding to attend a wellness retreat, it is essential to take into account what the intention with psychedelics is, because, not everyone is a candidate for this type of treatment and it should be approached with caution and care.

It is not something that should be taken lightly, and it is important to find a center or place that is confirmed by specialists in the area, facilitators, and therapists, among others.

In general, psychedelic therapies are considered safe and effective when performed under the supervision of trained and ethically committed mental health professionals.

Having stated the above, it is important to make special mention of traditional indigenous psychedelic medicine, part of a topic that has captured the attention of researchers and mental health enthusiasts in recent years.

Ancient practices, rooted in various indigenous cultures around the world, have used psychedelic substances for therapeutic and spiritual purposes for centuries.



In various indigenous cultures, psychedelic substances, such as peyote, ayahuasca, and magic mushrooms, have been considered sacred and used in ceremonies with their rituals. The ceremonies are often led by shamans or spiritual leaders, who oversee the process and provide guidance to the participants. Psychedelic experiences are considered a means of accessing deep levels of consciousness, where spiritual insights and emotional healing are believed to be attainable.

Traditional indigenous psychedelic medicine is not simply about ingesting substances to get a psychedelic“trip”. Instead, it focuses on the connection between the individual, the community, and nature. These practices seek to restore balance and harmony on both a personal and collective level. Shamans often guide people through their experiences, helping them to deal with past traumas, overcome emotional obstacles, and find a deeper sense of purpose.

As Western research on mental health continues to evolve, there has been a renewed interest in these indigenous practices. Some experts argue that traditional indigenous psychedelic medicine offers a more holistic and spiritual approach to mental health compared to Western pharmacological approaches.

In conclusion, traditional indigenous psychedelic medicine is a valuable legacy that offers a unique perspective on mental health and wellness. The intersection between ancestral wisdom and contemporary research could offer new ways to address mental health challenges in today's society.

SourceMaría Donaire TCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado