Migrants With Drugs On A Bus

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Seven packages of drugs were seized on a bus transporting migrants to Costa Rica from the Darien.

During a routine verification at the Comprehensive Security and Interdiction Post against Drug Trafficking in the community of Agua Fría, province of Darién, seven packages with illicit substances were located hidden in the bus. According to Deputy Commissioner Kenneth Rodrígez, of the National Border Service (Senafront), a canine unit, trained in the detection of illicit substances, issued an alert, which is why the vehicle was searched.

MENAFN06042024000218011062ID1108066822