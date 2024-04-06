Economic Reforms, Localising Industry Top New Term Priorities: Egypt's President

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) “This comes alongside efforts to support the private sector and provide social protection for vulnerable groups,” he added.

This came as the President addressed the nation during the Egyptian Family Iftar event on Saturday, expressing gratitude for the honourable gathering and emphasising his joy at being among the cherished Egyptian family.

“This familial bond, he noted, symbolises the strength and history of the nation, rooted in the ancient Egyptian civilisation.”

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to political openness and reform, particularly in empowering youth and advancing women's rights.

President Al-Sisi reaffirmed his commitment to the Egyptian people, following their renewed trust in the recent presidential election, characterised by global recognition of its integrity and dignity.

In his speech, President Al-Sisi underscored the foundational values of sincerity, selflessness, and dedication that bind the nation together in pursuit of Allah's pleasure and the advancement of Egypt. He dismissed attempts to distort facts or sow chaos, emphasising the resilience of the Egyptian people in the face of challenges. Despite a decade marked by significant trials, including terrorism threats, Egypt has persevered, guided by its citizens' aspirations for a democratic, prosperous state.

Acknowledging the sacrifices made by Egyptians across all sectors, President Al-Sisi paid tribute to the bravery of soldiers, the dedication of police forces, and the resilience of civilians. He honoured the sacrifices of families who have lost loved ones in defence of the nation, as well as the contributions of professionals and intellectuals in shaping Egypt's future.

Looking ahead, he outlined key priorities for his new term. Economic reforms aimed at localising industry, expanding agriculture, and attracting foreign investment will continue, alongside efforts to support the private sector and provide social protection for vulnerable groups. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to political openness and reform, particularly in empowering youth and advancing women's rights.

Emphasising the importance of human development, President Sisi pledged to prioritise access to quality education, healthcare, and housing for all Egyptians. He reiterated Egypt's commitment to a balanced foreign policy, rooted in national security interests and a pursuit of comprehensive peace and justice.

In closing, Al-Sisi spoke of Egypt's enduring pride and strength, rooted in its people's collective spirit and history. He expressed confidence in Egypt's ability to overcome challenges and realise its aspirations, guided by a shared vision of a homeland worthy of its citizens' sacrifices.