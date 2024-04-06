CRH Acquires California-Based Companies Bodean And Northgate Ready Mix

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRH today announced the acquisition of BoDean Company Inc. and Northgate Ready Mix, LLC in Santa Rosa, CA. These acquisitions represent the first entry by CRH's Materials Solutions business into the state of California and enhance CRH's ability to provide integrated solutions to customers in the attractive Northern California market.





Both companies complement CRH's Materials Solutions business in the Western U.S. and add two aggregates quarries, two ready mixed concrete plants, one asphalt plant and one recycle plant to its operations. BoDean and Northgate have proven track records for supplying customers with quality materials and are also known for innovation and sustainability.

“We are delighted to welcome all BoDean and Northgate employees to the CRH family,” said Scott Parson, President, Americas Materials Solutions, CRH.“The construction market in California is one of the largest in the United States and presents CRH with attractive opportunities for development and growth. As North America's leading integrated supplier of aggregates, asphalt and ready mixed concrete we look forward to helping build, connect and improve Northern California and serving customers with our unique combination of building materials, products and solutions.”

About CRH

CRH (NYSE: CRH, LSE: CRH) is the leading provider of building materials solutions that build, connect and improve our world. Employing c.78,500 people at c.3,390 operating locations in 29 countries, CRH has market leadership positions in both North America and Europe. As the essential partner for transportation and critical utility infrastructure projects, complex non-residential construction and outdoor living solutions, CRH's unique offering of materials, products and value-added services helps to deliver a more resilient and sustainable built environment. The company is ranked among sector leaders by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating agencies. A Fortune 500 company, CRH's shares are listed on the NYSE and LSE.

