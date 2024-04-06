Ukraine's Rehabilitation Centers For Veterans Undergo Major Upgrade Last Year Interior Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past year, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has fundamentally upgraded the work of rehabilitation centers across the country.

Minister Ihor Klymenko stated this during a visit to the Medical Rehabilitation Center and the Main Medical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry's press service reports.

"Over the past year, we have fundamentally changed the work of rehabilitation centers. Modern types of rehabilitation, in particular, canine therapy and pet therapy, have been introduced, as well as exchange of experience with foreign medics. We have created sports grounds and gyms there. Because sports is one of the main requests from our veterans," he noted. Klymenko.

Two journalists among those injured in Zaporizhzhia –

According to him, "quality treatment and rehabilitation of our Heroes is one of the main areas of work for the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine."

Also, Klymenko, together with the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi, visited wounded troops undergoing treatment at the Main Medical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and conferred on them state and ministerial awards.

In addition, the minister took part in a working meeting of the heads of health care facilities under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"There are many challenges ahead, medical centers must be ready for rapid response," Klymenko summarized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, more than 200 psychologists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine have started training under the "First Response" program by the Israeli Trauma Coalition.