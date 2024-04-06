Jamia Masjid Locked For Shab-E-Qadr, Mirwaiz Continues To Be Under House Arrest

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar was again closed for night long prayers on the eve of Shab-e-Qadr, leaving thousands of faithful disappointed on Saturday.
Mirwaiz Umer, the head priest of Kashmir, was placed under house arrest for the second day in a row while the gates of the central mosque, the site of a significant gathering on Shab-e-Qadr, were locked to worshippers.ADVERTISEMENT
A Spokesman of the mosque's governing body, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, in a statement said, the gates of the grand mosque were locked by the police as soon as the (Fajr) morning prayers were offered.
The governing body, he said, was informed by the police that Taraweeh or nightlong prayers on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr will not be allowed in the mosque.
Anjuman Auqaf expressed disappointment over the decision of the authorities for not allowing nightlong prayers and Taraweeh, calling it a repressive measure. Read Also Shab-e-Qadr: The Night of Decree in Islam Kashmir Reverberate With Prayers On Shab-e-Qadr It may be in place to mention Central Jamia Masjid located in the Nowhatta area of the old city, was locked by the authorities on Jumat
Vida, the day signifying the conclusion of the holy month of Ramazan.Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, the chief cleric of Kashmir, was reportedly placed under house arrest and was thus unable to deliver the Jumat
Vida Sermon at the revered mosque.
Second Lead
Major Shrines In Kashmir Revamped, Old Furnishings Replaced Ahead Of Eid
Observer News Service
Srinagar: Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has started replacing 'matting' in major shrines across Kashmir, sources said here.
They added matting has been changed at three prominent locations with plans underway to complete the process at four additional sites in the coming days.
Reliable sources in Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board informed that almost after three decades, J&K Waqf Board has commenced the replacement of“matting” of major shrines including Dargah in Hazratbal, Char-E-Shareef, Pathar Masjid Srinagar and Baba Reshi shrine among others.
A Board official said the decision to undertake this extensive renovation underscores the commitment to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage of the region.
“With Eid on the horizon, these efforts promise to offer worshippers and visitors a renewed spiritual experience as they visit these revered sites,” he added.
“We also have many more development projects in frame at shrines and at Dargah Hazratbal. We
are also looking forward to curb dog menace, and stop them of entering Hazratbal premises and also many more development projects of the shrine are also in place,” he said adding as off now the matting of all the three levels of Hazratbal has been changed, while the mating of outhouse has also been refurbished.
On special occasions like Eid, the Board is now mating for tents as well, he added.
|
