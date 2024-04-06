Jamia Masjid Locked For Shab-E-Qadr, Mirwaiz Continues To Be Under House Arrest

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>



Second Lead



Major Shrines In Kashmir Revamped, Old Furnishings Replaced Ahead Of Eid

Observer News Service

Srinagar: Ahead of Eid ul Fitr, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has started replacing 'matting' in major shrines across Kashmir, sources said here.

They added matting has been changed at three prominent locations with plans underway to complete the process at four additional sites in the coming days.

Reliable sources in Jammu and Kashmir Waqf board informed that almost after three decades, J&K Waqf Board has commenced the replacement of“matting” of major shrines including Dargah in Hazratbal, Char-E-Shareef, Pathar Masjid Srinagar and Baba Reshi shrine among others.

A Board official said the decision to undertake this extensive renovation underscores the commitment to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage of the region.

“With Eid on the horizon, these efforts promise to offer worshippers and visitors a renewed spiritual experience as they visit these revered sites,” he added.

“We also have many more development projects in frame at shrines and at Dargah Hazratbal. We

are also looking forward to curb dog menace, and stop them of entering Hazratbal premises and also many more development projects of the shrine are also in place,” he said adding as off now the matting of all the three levels of Hazratbal has been changed, while the mating of outhouse has also been refurbished.

On special occasions like Eid, the Board is now mating for tents as well, he added.

